'Ab humko chaiye full izzat': Twitter after Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur break 30-year-old record for India in Brisbane

The record-breaking partnership between Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar pulled India back in the contest on day three of the fourth Test against Australia at The Gabba on Sunday.

Washington (62) and Thakur (67) added 123 runs for the seventh wicket after India lost four wickets. Sundar and Shardul Thakur registered their half-centuries on day three of the ongoing fourth Test against Australia. Both batsmen also registered the highest seventh-wicket partnership for India at the Gabba, Brisbane.

Shardul and Sundar built a 123-run stand and finally, the partnership was broken by Pat Cummins as he dismissed Shardul (67). The duo broke the record of Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar. Dev and Prabhakar had stitched together a partnership of 58 runs in 1991, and 30-years later, finally the record has been broken.

The innings by the lower-order batsmen, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur, impressed the Twitterati, which resulted in a meme-fest and accolades for the batsmen.

Here's what netizens had to say: