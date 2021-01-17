'Ab humko chaiye full izzat': Twitter after Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur break 30-year-old record for India in Brisbane

The record-breaking partnership between Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar pulled India back in the contest on day three of the fourth Test against Australia at The Gabba on Sunday.
Washington (62) and Thakur (67) added 123 runs for the seventh wicket after India lost four wickets. Sundar and Shardul Thakur registered their half-centuries on day three of the ongoing fourth Test against Australia. Both batsmen also registered the highest seventh-wicket partnership for India at the Gabba, Brisbane.
Shardul and Sundar built a 123-run stand and finally, the partnership was broken by Pat Cummins as he dismissed Shardul (67). The duo broke the record of Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar. Dev and Prabhakar had stitched together a partnership of 58 runs in 1991, and 30-years later, finally the record has been broken.
The innings by the lower-order batsmen, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur, impressed the Twitterati, which resulted in a meme-fest and accolades for the batsmen.
Here's what netizens had to say:
Shardul and Sundar joined forces at the crease when India was in a spot of bother at 186/6 and the visitors were looking to avoid being bundled out in a hurry.
The duo mixed caution with aggression and both batsmen were up to the task of capitalising on the loose balls. Sundar and Shardul also faced seven overs with the second new ball, and both batsmen have remained unfazed. India was finally bundled out for 336, handing Australia a lead of 33 runs.
In the six overs that Australia had to negotiate before stumps, the hosts scored 21 in their second innings with openers David Warner (20) and Marcus Harris (1) hardly looking troubled by the Indian bowlers Australia's overall lead stands at 54 runs.
Meanwhile, Sundar also registered the highest individual score for a debutant batting at number seven in Australia. Sundar went on to play a knock of 62 runs in his debut Test and with the help of this innings, India came storming back into the ongoing fourth Test against Australia here at the Gabba, Brisbane. Overall, Sundar has registered the third-highest score for an Indian debutant batting at number seven.
(Inputs from Agencies)
