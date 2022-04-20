'Aana free, jaana free, agar pakde gaye toh khaana free', tweets Harsh Goenka on Patna's railway station signboard

It's not the first time that the netizens are angry or making fun of the Indian Government. Government has its own way of making people follow the rules. Seems like people are really enjoying as Patna railway station's signboard.

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, took a swipe at the board on Twitter today, "Aana free, jaana free, agar pakde gaye toh khaana free". Goenka tweeted to share the signboard at the Patna railway station.

The tweet went viral in an instance which made the netizens react. Netizens flooded the twitter with comments. Many found it hilarious, while some shared signboard from their respective railway stations.

Someone also pointed out that this was said by an MP in parliament when Babu Jagjivan Ram was railway minister.

Here are some reactions:

Konsi country mein ye sab hota hi - India ke alawa . Such a delight — Bharat (@bharat_sindh) April 18, 2022

Love the sense of humour of railways police🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Long Term Value (@bavaluefinder) April 19, 2022

Sir - ज़्यादा नौटंकी पर पुलिस की ठुकाई फ़्री — Ashwani Vig (@Vig3Ashwani) April 18, 2022

New india.

India is changing. — Issaac zala (@issaac_zala) April 18, 2022

Hahaha.... shortest joke and yet so funny 🤣😂 — Tarana Hussain (@hussain_tarana) April 18, 2022

At one of our railway stations ... pic.twitter.com/M5OKpPIeHO — Rajan Medhekar (@Rajan_Medhekar) April 19, 2022

Surprise to see the very intresting tweet like this very frequently, great sir — P Sivaramakrishnan (@sivaram2k2) April 18, 2022

All others are OK , however khaana free me Dandaa silent rah gaya ! ( Dandaa is silent before khaana free ) — iseSandeep Jain (@sandeep_ise) April 19, 2022

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 12:43 PM IST