'Aana free, jaana free, agar pakde gaye toh khaana free', tweets Harsh Goenka on Patna's railway station signboard

Innovative way to grab people's attention and make sure they are following rules and regulations properly

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 12:43 PM IST

(Image source: Twitter and India infra hub)
It's not the first time that the netizens are angry or making fun of the Indian Government. Government has its own way of making people follow the rules. Seems like people are really enjoying as Patna railway station's signboard.

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, took a swipe at the board on Twitter today, "Aana free, jaana free, agar pakde gaye toh khaana free". Goenka tweeted to share the signboard at the Patna railway station.

The tweet went viral in an instance which made the netizens react. Netizens flooded the twitter with comments. Many found it hilarious, while some shared signboard from their respective railway stations.

Someone also pointed out that this was said by an MP in parliament when Babu Jagjivan Ram was railway minister.

Here are some reactions:

