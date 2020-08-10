Aakar Patel asks Muslims to demand 'reserved seats in Hindu rasthra', Swapan Dasgupta thanks him for his honesty

On Sunday, well-known agent provocateur, Modi baiter and former Amnesty India head Aakar Patel claimed that Muslims should push for reserved seats or separate electorates.
He said: “Muslims should push for reserved seats or separate electorates. Hindu Rashtra will not concede rights. Partition happened because Congress rejected legitimate demand of Muslims for proportional representation. Independent India shows Muslims (Jinnah) absolutely right."
He added: "Indian democracy cannot be restored till Muslims — 200 million and unrepresented — get reserved seats by proportion like SCs and STs. Muslims should demand proportional representation. Let the world see how much of Banana Republic of Hindu Rashtra supports the demand of world’s largest unrepresented population. 303 gormint MPs in LS and 0 Muslim.”
Patel is known for making incendiary statements, particularly about the BJP.
This led Twitter users to move to either Bangladesh or Pakistan, two countries which were ostensibly created for Muslims.
BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta thanked Patel for his honesty and wrote: “I compliment @Aakar__Patel for his honesty & for providing a glimpse of what India’s liberals actually seek. He reveals why liberal activism is so utterly detached from India’s national mainstream. The fringe players are today’s thought leaders of the Congress ecosystem.”
