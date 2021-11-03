'A win for Tamil cinema': Suriya's new courtroom thriller #JaiBhim leaves fans highly impressed

Suriya, the extremely brilliant actor, premiered his ambitious project Jai Bhim on Tuesday, November 2nd, after which he received praises from fans, performers, and even film makers.

Suriya's second direct release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, following the critically acclaimed Soorarai Pottru, is directed by TJ Gnanavel. In Jai Bhim, which is described to be a courtroom drama, the popular actor is playing his debut advocate role.

From November 2 to Tuesday, Suriya's first onscreen collaboration with filmmaker TJ Gnanavel, Jai Bhim, has been broadcasted in over 240 countries around the world.

In Jai Bhim, Suriya plays Adv. Chandru, a fearless lawyer who takes it upon himself to expose the truth and fight for justice for the helpless.

Chandru is unlike any of the previous characters he has played in his acting career, according to the gifted actor in a recent interview with a leading daily.

Along with Suriya, the TJ Gnanavel-directed film also stars Rajisha Vijayan of Karnan fame, Prakash Raj, Lijomol Jose, Rao Ramesh, Manikandan, and others in significant parts.

Ever since the movie was released on Amazon Prime Video, fans including celebrities have rushed to watch the courtroom thriller. They seem quite impressed with the movie, calling a 'must-watch'.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 01:07 PM IST