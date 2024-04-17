A Bakery Is Asking Customers To Eat Their Cookies Carefully For THIS 'Precious' Reason

A bakery in the US is asking its customers to eat their cookies with care, not only because they can enjoy the taste of the product better but for another precious reason. What is it about? It is said that the diamond from the ring of the bakery owner accidentally fell into the dough during the preparation of cookies, making her urge people to carefully consume the eatable while also notifying her if they happen to find it in their piece.

The owner of Sis Sweets Cookies & Café in Leavenworth, Dawn "Sis" Monroe, told the media about losing a diamond from the ring she has worn for 36 years. She believes that the valuable stone might have fallen down during her recent visit to the store and its kitchen.

She shared a photo of her ring and informed about the incident in a Facebook post. Taking to the bakery's official page, she wrote, "Bonus if you buy cookies today. My diamond is missing..." "If you happened find it, I would forever be in debt if you would return it," she added."

"I looked down at my hand, and the center diamond is gone," she was quoted in news reports. It was learned that it was the owner's wedding ring which she cherished for years together. It is a marquis cut reportedly worth over $4,000.