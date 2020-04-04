9 Baje 9 Minute: 'Bina electricity ke lift kaise karayenge': Shashi Tharoor's hilarious retort to Adnan Sami's criticism

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday expressed concern over the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to switch off lights and light candles and diyas at 9 pm for 9 minutes on Sunday, April 5 to show the country's togetherness in fighting the novel coronavirus.
Tharoor's tweet met with sharp criticism from singer Adnan Sami. However, it was the Congress leader's witty and hilarious reply that stole the show.
Earlier, Tharoor said that Modi's call to switch off lights could cause the electrical grid to crash. "An unprecedented drop in electricity demand at 9 pm Sunday and an immediate surge at 9.09 pm could cause the electrical grid to crash. So Electricity Boards are contemplating load shedding from 8 pm and staggered return to normal after 9.09 pm. One more thing the PM did not think about!" Tharoor tweeted.
Along with his tweet, the Congress MP also shared a letter written by Uttar Pradesh State Load Despatch Centre (UPSLDC) to concerned officers for urgent actions to be taken up for smooth and safe operation of the grid on April 5.
Singer Adnan Sami asked Tharoor to 'chill' as people are looking for togetherness and unity at the moment of the coronavirus pandemic. He wrote, "Dear Shashi, Ur traducement & oblique of the PM’s effort in this regard is both less absolute & an unnecessary dismantlement at a time when people r looking for togetherness & unity of spirit with the sanguineness of light at the end of a tunnel. So, at this juncture pls “CHILL”!
To the amazement of everyone on Twitter, the Congress MP gave his reply in Hindi. "Brother, Your message would have been better understood, if it was in Hindustani. I am also saying the same thing, why to keep the people from the dark tunnel when there could be light. And yes how will one lift without electricity (a pun on his song 'lift karade')."
On Friday, the Prime Minister had asked citizens to turn all lights off in their houses at 9 pm on Sunday, April 5 and to stand at their doors or windows with a candle, diya and torch for nine minutes in a battle against the COVID-19.
(With ANI inputs)
