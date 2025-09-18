71-Year-Old Kerala Woman Skydives From 13,000 Ft. In Dubai, Says She Wants 'To Go To Space If Possible' | Instagram @thebetterindia

A 71-year-old Kerala woman is being celebrated for the bravery and courage she showed during her stint of skydiving from 13,000 feet. Leela Jose, a resident of Konnathady from Idukki district of Kerala, recently achieved the feat when she was visiting her son in Dubai. Her friends did not take her seriously when she wished to do skydiving, but eventually she did it in Dubai's popular diving center. With her remarkable achievement, she is now the oldest person who has officially registered for skydiving from Kerala.

It all started with a simple discussion between friends, when Leela Jose expressed a wish that she really wanted to witness. She said that she wants to know what it feels like while skydiving. However, her friends did not take her seriously and laughed at her wish. They thought that Leela was too old to do so.

Further, last month, when she went to Dubai to visit her son, her skydiving wish popped up again when she got to know that her son had booked a diving slot. The slot was not for him but for Leela Jose. When she arrived at the center, the team was stunned to know that a 71-year-old wanted to do the stunt.

Leela jumped from 13,000 feet, filled with fear, joy, and a thrill ride. All the fear was gone when the parachute opened at 6,000 feet, and she got to know that she would land safely on the earth.

Leela proudly showed pictures and videos of the breathtaking moments to her friends from home, and suddenly, she became the talk of the town. The Telegraph reported that Leela Jose wished to try on something bigger next time and wished, "to go to space if possible."