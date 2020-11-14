6-year-old witnesses draw sketches to help cops find rash driver in German city

A group of young children may soon prove to be the reason why a rash driver who fled after hitting a barrier post faces penalties for her actions. In a rather endearing turn of events, the police in Germany are using pictures drawn by a group of six-year-olds to look for a rogue driver.

The miscreant, a motorist with 'short blonde hair' had rammed into a barrier post. The attentive witnesses had been on their way to school at the time. While the post snapped, the driver did not wait around, opting instead to drive way.

Upon arrival at school, the children told their class teacher about the hit-and-run, who then informed the district police officer in charge. Celina and Luis gave him a sketch of the accident and a picture of the fugitive driver.

The Hamm Police had taken to Twitter sharing two of the drawings created by Luisa, Romy, Celina and Luis from the dragon class of the Overberg School in Bockum-Hövel.