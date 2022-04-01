'30ml professor' again in news; but not for his viral videos

CA, Dhawal Purohit, hit the internet last year end and became popular as ‘30 ml’ professor, secured bail in an alleged cheating case worth over Rs 1 crore on Wednesday, reported MidDay

Purohit was arrested by Raipur police on December 10, 2021 and was in jail for 110 days. Now he could secure the bail as his name was not mentioned in the FIR.

CA Dhawal Purohit is the founding member of Ednovate (Commerce Coaching Institute in Mumbai). One of the video of professor teaching his students went viral in December 2021.

In the viral video professor was asking, “First understand how much is one quarter." and asked one student 'Tell me how much is there is one quarter?” After seeing the students reply professor was seen furious and he said “(30 ml likhta hai vo). He wrote 30 ml. It’s not that quarter.” Later, the student can be heard saying, “chaar, chaar (four, four)”.

As the video went viral due to Purohit’s reaction, he was named as “30 ml professor” by the netizens.

His another video where in he was enacting labourer also went viral. When one student said 'sir labour' he replied 'I am not a labour, you must be a labour' and gave funny reaction which also went viral and made netizens crazy.

The same professor is again in the news as he is accused in cheating students and a coaching centre. He is accused of taking the money paid by students for classes and not submitting the same to the coaching centre.

J K Shah, managing director of JK Classes, alleged that Purohit was the mastermind behind the cheating and the other accused, Abhinandan Bafna, was the man on the field. Both Purohit and Bafna were arrested, following which they moved the Chhattisgarh HC for bail.

