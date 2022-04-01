Kili Paul, Neema lip sync to 'Agar Tum Saath Ho' in viral video

Kili Paul, sister Neema are surely in love with Bollywood beats!

The internet sensations from Tanzania has been breaking the internet with his highly entertaining dance and lip-syncing videos on popular Indian songs, and other melodies.

In the recent clip, the duo can be seen enjoying Arijit Singh, Alka Yaknik's 'Agar Tum Saath Ho' from film Tamasha. Kili is dressed in his iconic reddish-maroon attire, while lip-syncing to the beat along Neema.

Since the video was shared on Instagram, a day ago, it has gathered over 900K views and multiple comments. Watch the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 02:38 PM IST