See pics: From 2018 to 2022, here's how Mumbai Police has been wishing citizens on April Fool's Day

Swarna Srikanth | Updated on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 11:59 AM IST

If you are a social media user, you can rarely miss the witty posts shared by the Mumbai Police. Though the posts address serious topics, the police team has been creative in keeping them engaging, educative and entertaining.

On April Fool's Day 2022, the Mumbai Police took to ensure road safety with a 'no drink and drive message'. "Who are you fooling", read the post with a image of a beer glass clubbed with a red car.

Here's how April Fool's Day was wished, by Mumbai Police, with caution post in the past:

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 11:59 AM IST