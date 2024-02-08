251 Roses Ordered Every Minute: Swiggy Reveals How India Celebrated Rose Day 2024

Valentine's Week started on February 7 with lovers presenting each other with an adorable rose, marking a Happy Rose Day. As many purchased roses to gift to their loved ones, the occasion saw an increase in the sale of roses. Swiggy mentioned how India celebrated Rose Day 2024 and said, "Roses have been flying off the shelves," hinting at the high demand for the 'flower of love.'
Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Food Marketplace, Swiggy took to X on Wednesday and mentioned that the delivery app had stocked several roses for its customers so that they never fall short of the flowers.
Kapoor remarked that they have taken into account the sales from 2023 during this season of love and "stocked up on 1.5 million fresh roses."
No sooner, Swiggy threw light on how customers ordered roses on the special day. It was learned that there were as many as 251 roses ordered every minute across the country. In an evening post, Swiggy Instamart wrote, "...We peaked at 251 roses ordered per minute."
Interestingly, a person from Gurugram was seen ordering 47 roses in a single order, leaving netizens in laughter. Reacting to this, people wondered whether he really had a huge list of people he wished to give a rose, or aimed at setting up a rose stall.
Rose day 2024
Rose day is marked annually on February 7, marking the start of Valentine's Week with concludes with the celebration of V-Day on the 14th of the month. On this occasion, people gift roses to whom they love and admire.