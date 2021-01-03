'2021 begins with good news': Twitter reacts as DGCI gives final approval to Covishield and Covaxin

The Drugs Controller General of India on Sunday gave final approval to Oxford vaccine in India, named Covishield, and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, making them first approved vaccines in the country.

Vaccines of Serum Institue of India and Bharat Biotech are granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation, the DCGI said.

Terming the approval as a decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight, PM Narendra Modi said, "DCGI granting approval to vaccines of Serum Institue of India and Bharat Biotech accelerates the road to healthier and COVID-free nation. Congratulations India. Congratulations to our hardworking scientists and innovators."

The news has prompted a flurry of posts on Twitter. One user commented, "2021 begins with good news. It's final now. Officially DCGI approval now. DCGI approves Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech Covid Vaccines (sic)."

"Good news, now India has two alternates to choose from. Soon two more will join the race. Public will have options, based on price, availability. Competition will arise (sic)," wrote another one.

Check out the reactions here: