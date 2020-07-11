15-feet-long King Cobra rescued from Tamil Nadu village - check out pictures

Tamil Nadu Forest Department, on Saturday, rescued a 15-feet-long King Cobra from Narasipuram village in Thondamuthur, Coimbatore.
It was later released into the Siruvani forest area.
Check out the pictures below:
King Cobra is a venomous snake endemic to forests from India through Southeast Asia. Also known as the world's longest venomous snake, King Cobra has been listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List since 2010.
Earlier in March, NDTV reported a viral video featuring a group of hunters in Arunachal Pradesh feasting on a 12-feet-long King Cobra after they ran out of rice amid lockdown.
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also called out the news portal for reporting news without verification. “Dear @ndtv please don't make stories without verification! I'm dead against hunting and killing of animals so is the State Govt. But to say that there's no rice left for the people leading to killing of cobra is rubbish! No one hunts snakes for consumption in Arunachal Pradesh”, he tweeted.
