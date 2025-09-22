"₹100 Won't Make Me Reach": Cab Driver Reacts As Lady Passenger Denies Paying Extra To Extend Ride| Video | X @deepdownanlyz

Fights between cab drivers and passengers are not new for social media. This time it was not over the extra fare or the driver coming late to pick up the passenger, but it was about the lady passenger who demanded to be dropped off to a different location, other than what she had added in the ride. The driver firmly denied to drop her at the other location while the lady passenger lost her temper and thretened that she will not pay the driver for the ride if she keeps denying.

The whole incident was recorded by the driver on his phone, in which the lady passenger can be heard demanding to be dropped off at a different location, which sounds like inside her society instead of on the main road. The driver denied her request, and the enraged passenger told her that she would not pay for the current ride if he refused to drop her off. The driver, sticking to his stance, said that if you want to leave without paying, you can, but I will not drop you somewhere else if this was the location that was added in the ride.

WATCH VIDEO:

Cab Driver: “ I won’t go beyond this point to drop you. If you don’t want to pay don’t pay. ₹100 won’t make me rich”.



Women: “I won’t pay if you don’t drop me inside.”



pic.twitter.com/N49OPSSlMP — DeepDownAnalysis (@deepdownanlyz) September 21, 2025

Further, the driver says that he will not become a rich person if she pays him the ride charges and asks her to leave his cab. However, the lady passenger sticked to his request and asks him again to drop her inside. The disagreement between them continued till the woman started disrespecting the driver.

The driver said that he will not drop her inside no matter if she does not want to pay his hard owned money of taking her till the location. At the end, the woman left the cab in anger, and the video ended.

Netizens have divided reactions on the incident, as one of the users commented, "The Driver is right. When the drop-off location was given, where he brought her, why should she force him to drop her somewhere else?" On the other hand, a few users also raised safety concerns for the lady driver, if she was worried about going alone.