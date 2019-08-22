‘World Test Championship’ Will Boost Cricket Standards: Virat Kohli

With the two-match test series against the West Indies, India will begin their campaign in the World Test Championship on August 22. The Men in Blue sweated it out in nets on August 21 ahead of their first test match against West Indies in Antigua. The players were seen vigorously training for the test match.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)