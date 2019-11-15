Videos

Updated on

‘We Want Shiv Sena CM For Next 25 Years’: Sanjay Raut

By FPJ Web Desk

Amid political crisis in Maharashtra over government formation, on Friday Rajya Sabha member and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that the party wants chief ministership for next 25 years.

