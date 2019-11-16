Watch Video: Smriti Irani dances with swords in Gujarat

The Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani danced with swords in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district on November 15. She performed dance while attending a function, which took place at premises of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul. Several girls were also seen dancing with swords on a patriotic song. The event took place in Sardarnagar area of Bhavnagar district.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)