Watch Live CCTV Footage: Head-On Collision Of Two Hyderabad Trains

Three coaches of Lingampalli-Falaknuma train and four coaches of Kurnool City-Secunderabad Hundry Express derailed on November 11 after the two trains collided head-on. The mishappening took place following collision of the two trains at Kacheguda Railway Station today. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera.
