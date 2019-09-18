Watch: Indian Army Thwarts Infiltration Bid By Pakistan’s BAT

The Indian Army released a video of an infiltration attempt by Pakistan’s BAT (Border Action Team) in Hajipir Sector of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on 12-13 September by Pakistan Army. In this video, captured on Hand Held Thermal Imager, Pakistan infiltration or attempted BAT action bid was seen and eliminated.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)