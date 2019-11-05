Watch CCTV Footage Of Terrorists Throwing Grenade In Srinagar’s Market

Terrorists threw a grenade in a market on Maulana Azad road in Srinagar on November 04. As many as 15 people were injured in the attack. The CCTV footage clearly shows that people were busy in shopping in the peak hours of the market at Maulana Azad road. The terrorists threw a grenade near a shop and parking area to at a crowd to make maximum casualties.The injured have been admitted to hospital.