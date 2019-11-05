Watch CCTV Footage Of Terrorists Throwing Grenade In Srinagar’s Market

Terrorists threw a grenade in a market on Maulana Azad road in Srinagar on November 04. As many as 15 people were injured in the attack. The CCTV footage clearly shows that people were busy in shopping in the peak hours of the market at Maulana Azad road. The terrorists threw a grenade near a shop and parking area to at a crowd to make maximum casualties.The injured have been admitted to hospital.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)