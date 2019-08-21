Shraddha Kapoor on Saaho: Proud To Be Part Of India’s Biggest Action Thriller

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Saaho’ is going to hit theaters on August 30 and the star-cast is leaving no stone unturned in order to promote the film. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Shraddha said that she is proud to be part of India’s biggest action thriller. Kapoor said, “I am really excited. I got the chance to work with Prabhas.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)