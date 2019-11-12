Shiv Sena Leader Aaditya Thackeray Meets Maharashtra Governor After Uddhav-Sonia Telephonic Conversation

Amid Maharashtra government formation tussle, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray and other leaders of the party met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on November11. Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray had a telephonic conversation with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. In the latest development, three of the independent candidates extended their support to Shiv Sena.