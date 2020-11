Over a month ago, India banned over a 100+ Chinese apps. Popular ones like TikTok, PubG, Bigo etc., shut shop in India. While Bollywood superstar, Akshay Kumar, gave PubG lovers the Indian alternative Fau-G, our sources reveal that Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband Raj Kundra are launching a live streaming app like TikTok. A news that will surely bring smiles on the faces of users who missed one of the most popular live streaming apps in India.