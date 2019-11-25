Sharad Pawar never agreed to Ajit Pawar’s decision to support BJP: NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said that party chief Sharad Pawar has never agreed to Ajit Pawar’s decision to support BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. He further added that party has separated into two parts, on being asked about twitter war between Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar. He made this statement after meeting NCP MLAs at the hotel in Mumbai.
