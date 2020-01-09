Security tightened at JNU campus

Police force beefed up outside Delhi’s JNU campus on Jan 09. Several masked goons entered the campus and beaten students on Jan 05. These goons also caused destruction to the property. Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh was also allegedly attacked by masked goons.
