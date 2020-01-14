SC will hopefully reject convicts’ curative petition: Nirbhaya’s Mother

While speaking to ANI, Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi said that she is hopeful that curative petition of convicts will be rejected and all the culprits will be hanged on 22nd Jan. “They (convicts) have filed a petition (curative plea) before the Supreme Court just to stall the process. I'm very hopeful that their petition will be rejected today.
