Satyameva Jayate 2' First Look Poster Out: John Abraham Promises A Bigger Sequel

Ever since the high-octane vigilante action drama film — Satyameva Jayate hit the screens last year and turned out to be a big success, one has been anticipating a sequel to the film. And voila, the makers have now announced the second installment to the Satyameva Jayate franchise.
