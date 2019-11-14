Sabarimala Verdict: SC Refers Review Petitions To Larger Bench

Supreme Court review petitions referred to larger bench review petitions against the verdict allowing entry of women of all age groups in the Sabarimala temple case. Last year, the top court had ordered that women of all ages must be allowed into the famous Ayyappa shrine in Kerala, ending a centuries-old ban on women and girls between 10 and 50 years.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)