Roads Blocked Due To Heavy Rainfall In Rishikesh

Road traffic came to a standstill due to heavy rainfall in Rishikesh causing roads blockade due to flash floods. Rishikesh chela Haridwar road completely blocked due to heavy rain in Rajaji National Park. The rainfall has also resulted in partial damage to many roads in the area. Due to flash flood people are facing lot of problem in commuting.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)