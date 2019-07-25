Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Convict Nalini Walks Out Of Prison On Parole

Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, was released from prison on Thursday on a month-long parole. Nalini, a life convict, walked out of the Vellore Central Prison. She was granted the 30-day parole by the Madras High Court on July 5 to make arrangements for her daughter's wedding.
