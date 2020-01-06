Priyanka Gandhi arrives at AIIMS to meet injured JNU students, professors

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at AIIMS Trauma Centre where 18 people from Jawaharlal Nehru University have been admitted following violence at the university. Several masked goons allegedly entered the JNU campus and injured the students and professors including JNUSU president. They also caused destruction to the property.
