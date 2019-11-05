'My MLA, My Chief Minister': Posters seeking Aaditya Thackeray as CM put up outside Matoshree

A poster with a picture of Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray was put up outside Thackeray’s residence in Mumbai. The message written on poster is-‘My MLA My Chief Minister,’ which was put up outside ‘Matoshree’ (Thackeray residence). The poster has been allegedly put up by Shiv Sena Corporator Haji Halim Khan.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)