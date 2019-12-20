Policemen suffer injuries during anti-CAA protests in Ahmedabad

Protesters pelted policemen with stones during demonstrations against Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Ahmedabad. Few protesters can be seen trying to repel the agitated demonstrators. Police personnel had come to disperse the protesters when an angry mob attacked them with stones, forcing them to take shelter in a shop.
