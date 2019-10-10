PMC Bank Scam: FM Sitharaman Meets Customer At BJP Office

Mumbai, Oct 10: Union Finance Minister arrived at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Mumbai’s Nariman Point on Oct 11. She held a meeting with depositors of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank. Depositors of PMC Bank were holding protest. The RBI has put major restrictions on the transaction of this bank.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)