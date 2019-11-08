PM Modi, Amit Shah Wishes LK Advani On His 92nd birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu reached at LK Advani’s residence on his 92nd birthday. Veteran BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister, LK Advani turned 92 today. Advani was born on 8 November in 1927 in Karachi in undivided India. After partition, his family moved to India.
