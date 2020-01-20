Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Modi motivates students by giving example of ‘Chandrayaan-2’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020' spoke on de-motivation and motivation by mentioning the example of Chandrayaan-2. He stated that people had warned him to not attend the launch as there is no surety of its success but he decided to go because of the same reason. "Some people had told me not to attend the launch event saying 'there is no surety, what if it fails'. I told them that is the reason I must be there," said PM Modi.