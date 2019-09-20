Mumbai Rains Live - Water-Logging At Several Places As Mumbai Breaks 65-Year Record For Sep Rains

Water-logging was witnessed at several places in Mumbai as the city witnessed highest rains for September month since 1954. Flooded roads were seen near near Gandhi Market in Mumbai on September 20. Incessant rain hit normal life out of order. Vehicles were wading through the flooded roads. Locals faced problem in commuting due to heavy rainfall in the area.
