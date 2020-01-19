Mumbai Marathon 2020: Marathon Elite race begins

The Mumbai Marathon 2020 kicked off at 5.15 am. Over 55,000 runners are taking part in the 17th edition of the Mumbai Marathon this morning. The annual event will see amateurs and pro-runners take part in different categories of runs - from the full marathon, half marathon, the 10k run, the Mumbai Elite run among others.
