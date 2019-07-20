Man Thrashed, Set Ablaze By Locals In UP’s Barabanki, 2 Arrested

A man, Sujit Kumar, was thrashed and set ablaze by locals in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki on Friday. The incident took place in Raghopur village of Barabanki. This mishappening occurred after he was mistaken to be a thief when he hid in a house after being chased by dogs. He is now being admitted in a hospital. Two people have been arrested in this case.
