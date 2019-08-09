Maharashtra Floods: Truck Drivers Stuck On Road In Karad Since 3-4 Days

The flood situation in Kolhapur and Satara districts of Maharashtra remained critical. Truck drivers are stuck on road in Maharashtra’s Karad since last four days due to flood situation in Kolhapur. Around 1000-2000 trucks are stuck since last 3-4 days due to flood situation. Meanwhile, the flood like situation is still prevailing in the Satara district of Maharashtra.
