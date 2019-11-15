Lata Mangeshkar's Condition Is Stable Now, Family To Take Her Home Soon

According to Lata Mangeshkar’s PR Team, the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s health condition is getting stable now. PR team informed, “Lata di is stable. The progress is steady and good. We look forward to take her home as she gets well.” In Mumbai, Lata Mangeshkar got admitted in a hospital on November 11 after she complained difficulty in breathing and chest pain.
