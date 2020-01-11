Kannauj bus accident: Injured passengers recall horrific incident

People injured in UP’s Kannauj bus accident were admitted to a hospital. A bus carrying over 40 passengers collided with a truck and caught fire on January 10. The collision took place on GT Road. Speaking to ANI, an injured passenger said, “The bus collided with the truck and immediately caused fire, several passengers were stuck in the bus.”
