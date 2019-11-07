‘It’s all rumours:’ Sanjay Raut on reports of Shiv Sena shifting its MLAs to a resort

While speaking on reports of Shiv Sena shifting its MLAs to a resort, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said it’s all rumours. “There is no need for us to do this, our MLAs are firm in their resolve and committed to the party. Those who are spreading such rumours should worry about their MLAs first,” said Sanjay Raut.
