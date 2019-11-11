It Is BJP's Arrogance That They Are Refusing To Form Govt In Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut

On being asked about the ongoing tussle in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that it is BJP's arrogance that they are refusing to form government in Maharashtra. Raut further said that the BJP is willing to sit in opposition, but they are reluctant to follow the 50-50 formula, for which they agreed before polls.
