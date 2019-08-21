INX Media Case: Chidambaram Fails To Get Immediate Relief In SC, Case To Be Put Before CJI

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is facing threat of arrest in the INX Media case, on Wednesday failed to get any immediate relief from a Supreme Court bench which said his petition will be put before the Chief Justice of India for considering urgent listing.
