Ind vs Ban: Rohit's Pep-Talk Got Us Motivated To Win Match, Says Shreyas Iyer

After registering a 30-run win over Bangladesh in the final T20I of the three-match series, India batsman Shreyas Iyer revealed that skipper Rohit Sharma gave a pep-talk to all team-mates and that proved as a motivation to win the match. Chasing 175 for the win, Bangladesh was bundled out for 144, giving the Men in Blue a win by 30 runs.
