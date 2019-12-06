Hyderabad rape-murder encounter: ‘No action should be taken against police,’ says Nirbhaya's mother

Nirbhaya's mother, Asha Devi expressed happiness over encounter of all four accused in Telangana’s woman veterinarian rape-murder case. “I am extremely happy with this punishment. Police has done a great job and I demand that no action should be taken against the police personnel,” said Asha Devi.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)