Hyderabad rape-murder case: Victim should’ve called ‘100’ instead of her sister, says Telangana HM

Telangana Home Minister, Mohd Mahmood Ali on alleged rape and murder case of a woman veterinary doctor said that the victim should have called ‘100’ instead of calling her sister. “We are saddened by the incident; police is alert and controlling crime. It is unfortunate that she called her sister and not '100', had she called '100' she could have been saved,” he said.
