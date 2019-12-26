Home Minister is misleading country, there is no difference between NPR and NRC: Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao over the implementation of NPR in the state. He said that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah is misleading the country about National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).
